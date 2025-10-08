To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy seeks AI software suppliers to bolster air and missile defence

8th October 2025 - 14:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Bulkeley launches a Standard Missile 3 to intercept a ballistic missile. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy is conducting market research to find AI software products for the Collaborative Integrated Air and Missile Defence Planning Programme.

The US Navy’s (USN) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) recently published a request for information (RfI) to identify potential suppliers of artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for the Collaborative Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) Planning Programme (CIPP).

The market research will support development, prototyping, production, support and sustainment for the CIPP, which is planned to be a suite of air and missile defence planning tools that will interface with multiple data sources and tactical communications.

NAVWAR claimed that, under this effort, it is interested in applying AI to “increase the effectiveness of and reduce the time required to conduct IAMD

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

