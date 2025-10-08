US Navy seeks AI software suppliers to bolster air and missile defence
The US Navy’s (USN) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) recently published a request for information (RfI) to identify potential suppliers of artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for the Collaborative Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) Planning Programme (CIPP).
The market research will support development, prototyping, production, support and sustainment for the CIPP, which is planned to be a suite of air and missile defence planning tools that will interface with multiple data sources and tactical communications.
NAVWAR claimed that, under this effort, it is interested in applying AI to “increase the effectiveness of and reduce the time required to conduct IAMD
