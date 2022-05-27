US Navy orders AN/SQQ-89 hardware and support services
Naval Sea Systems Command in the US has awarded Lockheed Martin an initial $23.96 million deal covering shipset hardware installation, integrated logistics support, fleet maintenance support, and lifecycle sustainment for AN/SQQ-89 anti-submarine warfare systems.
This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $291.92 million, the DoD announced on 26 May.
This contract combines purchases for the USN (98%) and two FMS customers (Australia and Japan).
Work will be performed in 12 US locations plus Japan and Spain, for completion by May 2027 if all options are exercised.
AN/SQQ-89 systems receive, combine and process active and passive sensor data from hull-mounted arrays, towed arrays and sonobuoys.
In the USN, the system is also integrated with the Aegis combat system aboard Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
