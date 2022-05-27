To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy orders AN/SQQ-89 hardware and support services

27th May 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Graphic showing ASW systems in action. (Image: NAVSEA)

Lockheed Martin gains a maximum $291.92 million deal for AN/SQQ-89 shipset hardware installation, integrated logistics support, fleet maintenance support, and lifecycle sustainment.

Naval Sea Systems Command in the US has awarded Lockheed Martin an initial $23.96 million deal covering shipset hardware installation, integrated logistics support, fleet maintenance support, and lifecycle sustainment for AN/SQQ-89 anti-submarine warfare systems.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $291.92 million, the DoD announced on 26 May.

This contract combines purchases for the USN (98%) and two FMS customers (Australia and Japan).

Work will be performed in 12 US locations plus Japan and Spain, for completion by May 2027 if all options are exercised.

AN/SQQ-89 systems receive, combine and process active and passive sensor data from hull-mounted arrays, towed arrays and sonobuoys.

In the USN, the system is also integrated with the Aegis combat system aboard Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us