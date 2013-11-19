US Navy contracts Raytheon for radar production

Raytheon will supply AN/SPY-1 radar transmitters and MK99 Fire Control Systems for the US Navy’s AEGIS programme under a $406 million multi-year contract announced on 18 November.

The AN/SPY-1 radar transmitters and MK99 Fire Control Systems equipment provide the search, track and missile guidance functions for the AEGIS weapon system.

Kevin Peppe, vice president, Seapower Capability Systems, Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, said: ‘Through our long-standing role on the AEGIS programme, we continue to build on our core radar expertise, consistently delivering reliable and highly-capable components to support the mission needs of naval fleets. Our history of performance is a testament to our extensive legacy of experience in the design and development of complex radars.’



Raytheon's AN/SPY-1 radar transmitter and MK99 Fire Control System have been produced for the US Navy's AEGIS shipbuilding programme for 32 years. Raytheon provides systems engineering services for US and allied fleet-deployed systems, and performance-based logistics support.



Development efforts are under way to introduce the latest in solid-state technologies to further improve component performance, reliability and extended service life of these systems.



The AN/SPY-1 and the MK99 are currently aboard the US Navy's fleet of cruisers and destroyers, as well as Japanese Kongo-class destroyers, Spanish F-100 Alvaro de Bazan-class frigates and Republic of Korea KDX-111 King Sejong the Great-class destroyers. The AN/SPY-1 radar will also be deployed onboard the Royal Australian Navy's future Hobart-class Air Warfare Destroyer.