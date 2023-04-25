US Navy contracts Alaskan ReconCraft for new patrol boats
According to a US DoD contract notice, work on the boats will run through September 2025.
The Alaskan firm's patrol boat series comes in various lengths, with the 40ft variant offering waterjet, outboard and inboard/outboard propulsion.
The vessel design features large bow and aft decks with a full cabin and speeds up to 45kts.
Related Articles
US buys 21 tactical resupply drones for navy and marines
US Navy christens final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship
Why the US Navy wants to sell two Littoral Combat Ships after less than ten years in service
The contract notice detailed that the award was not subject to a competitive procedure.
Work on the boats will be conducted at the company's Clackamas facility in Oregon.
In other projects, ReconCraft is working with Aurora Flight Sciences and Gibbs & Cox to pursue the US Defence Advanced Research Project Agency's (DARPA) flying boat project.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Israel marks milestone for Sa'ar 6 corvette fleet
The Israeli Navy has declared its fleet of newly built Sa'ar 6 corvettes operational, with three having entered service.
-
ROK Navy commissions its second KSS-III submarine
The second of South Korea's KSS-III Batch 1 conventional submarines has formally entered service.
-
Argentina seeks to rejuvenate submarine capabilities, but economic woes pose a challenge
Argentina is seeking bids from European shipbuilders for new submarines but may struggle to sell the plan to the public due to economic difficulties.