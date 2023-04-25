US Navy contracts Alaskan ReconCraft for new patrol boats

Anchorage-based ReconCraft has been awarded a nearly $36 million contract to supply the US Navy with 12 40-ft patrol boats.

According to a US DoD contract notice, work on the boats will run through September 2025.

The Alaskan firm's patrol boat series comes in various lengths, with the 40ft variant offering waterjet, outboard and inboard/outboard propulsion.

The vessel design features large bow and aft decks with a full cabin and speeds up to 45kts.

The contract notice detailed that the award was not subject to a competitive procedure.

Work on the boats will be conducted at the company's Clackamas facility in Oregon.

In other projects, ReconCraft is working with Aurora Flight Sciences and Gibbs & Cox to pursue the US Defence Advanced Research Project Agency's (DARPA) flying boat project.