US Navy commissions the last San Antonio-class Flight I vessel

10th September 2024 - 15:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Navy Blue Angels fly over the USS McCool. (Photo: US Navy)

Equipped with the capabilities of the other San Antonio Class ships, the USS Richard M. McCool (LPD 29) incorporated additional lessons learned in its design.

The 13th and final San Antonio Class Flight I Landing Platform Docks (LPD) entered service with the US Navy on 7 September. The commissioning ceremony of the USS Richard M. McCool (LPD 29) was conducted at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

Engineered to support Navy–Marine Corps team amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions, this class of vessel offers networked, survivable capabilities. The LPD 29, however, incorporated in its design additional lessons learned from other San Antonio-class vessels.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations for the US Navy, claimed that the USS McCool brought “a

