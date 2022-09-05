US Navy aircraft carrier weapon crews to receive ballistic shields

Crewed weapon stations aboard USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be fitted with advanced ballistic shields from Kinetic Protection under the terms of a new $16.27 million contract.

Lateral and centre panel assemblies will provide advanced protection, the DoD stated on 2 September when announcing the deal from Naval Sea Systems Command.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $22.98 million.

Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed by September 2024.