US Navy aircraft carrier weapon crews to receive ballistic shields
Crewed weapon stations aboard USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be fitted with advanced ballistic shields from Kinetic Protection under the terms of a new $16.27 million contract.
Lateral and centre panel assemblies will provide advanced protection, the DoD stated on 2 September when announcing the deal from Naval Sea Systems Command.
The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $22.98 million.
Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed by September 2024.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Wisdom of Solomons? Shifting power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific
While Pacific island nations may be small, including maritime zones, they constitute 15% of the world’s surface, and crucially they carry weight in international institutions such as the UN. Considering these factors, the Solomon Islands’ growing relationship with China is geopolitically significant.
-
Brazil starts operating first Riachuelo-class submarine
The new SSK will support the protection of a 5.7 million km² area known as the Blue Amazon.
-
India finally commissions its first indigenous aircraft carrier
It took many, many years longer than anticipated, but the Indian Navy has finally got its hands on an indigenously built aircraft carrier.
-
HMS Quorn handed over to Lithuania
The former Royal Navy Hunt-class MCMV HMS Quorn has formally been handed over to Lithuania.
-
Damen chooses Kongsberg Maritime as propeller supplier for German Navy F126 frigates
The F126 supply chain network gathers pace with the selection of Kongsberg Maritime Sweden to provide controllable-pitch propellers.