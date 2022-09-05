To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy aircraft carrier weapon crews to receive ballistic shields

5th September 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln transit the Philippine Sea in January 2022. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

Lateral and centre panel assemblies will provide advanced protection for crewed weapon stations aboard USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Crewed weapon stations aboard USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be fitted with advanced ballistic shields from Kinetic Protection under the terms of a new $16.27 million contract.

Lateral and centre panel assemblies will provide advanced protection, the DoD stated on 2 September when announcing the deal from Naval Sea Systems Command.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $22.98 million.

Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. 

