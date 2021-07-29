USN orders more incremental availability work for USS Gerald R Ford

The USN carrier Gerald R. Ford pictured in 2017 after completing sea trials. (Photo: USN/ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz)

Latest order for Huntington Ingalls follows a 2019 contract for early service life work on USN carrier Gerald R Ford.

Huntington Ingalls Newport News is to conduct ‘planned incremental availability’ work on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the DoD announced on 28 July.

Work on a $94.8 million delivery order from the USN is scheduled for completion by March 2022.

In June 2019, the USN awarded Huntington Ingalls a $687 million cost-plus-fixed-fee, IDIQ contract for early service life period work on the Gerald R. Ford, which entered service in 2017 as the first ship in its class. The work included support ship repair and modernisation during continuous maintenance and emergent maintenance during the early service period.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the four Gerald R Ford-class carriers will be at the forefront of US power projection over the next 50 years as they enter service, employing new technologies that will enhance operational capabilities far beyond their predecessors.