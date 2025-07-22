US lawmakers approve a $37 billion investment in shipbuilding programmes
In an attempt to reduce delays across multiple maritime procurement efforts, the US House of Representatives on 18 July passed a nearly US$37 billion investment in shipbuilding programmes as part of the FY2026 Defence Bill. If approved by the US Senate, the funding will remain available for the US Navy until 2030.
It will cover the construction, acquisition or conversion of vessels, as well as the supply of armour and armament, building equipment, machine tools, and long lead-time components.
Columbia and Virginia-class submarines, Arleigh Burke-class (Flight III - DDG 51) destroyers and Gerald R Ford-class next-generation aircraft carriers are among the initiatives
More from Naval Warfare
-
Pentagon requests industry support to address issues with low-cost undersea effectors
The US Pentagon Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) will award OTAs for small and medium affordable uncrewed underwater vehicles. Companies can submit their solution until 24 July.
-
US Navy to invest nearly $12 billion in maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions in FY2026
Forming part of the Reconciliation Bill, the funding will support multiple efforts involving autonomous capabilities, interceptors, missiles, rockets and torpedoes.
-
RTX Raytheon advances with the development of new Barracuda mine neutraliser
The new Barracuda version has been engineered to perform enhanced subsea and seabed warfare missions.
-
US Coast Guard to receive the largest single acquisition funding in its history
The nearly $25 billion investment will cover USCG procurement of cutters, aircraft, helicopters, training simulators and Polar capabilities over the next four years.