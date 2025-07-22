To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US lawmakers approve a $37 billion investment in shipbuilding programmes

22nd July 2025 - 11:36 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carriers have received additional funding. (Photo: US Navy)

Available until 2030, the funding supports multiple efforts, including Columbia and Virginia-class submarines, Arleigh-class destroyers and Ford-class carriers.

In an attempt to reduce delays across multiple maritime procurement efforts, the US House of Representatives on 18 July passed a nearly US$37 billion investment in shipbuilding programmes as part of the FY2026 Defence Bill. If approved by the US Senate, the funding will remain available for the US Navy until 2030.

It will cover the construction, acquisition or conversion of vessels, as well as the supply of armour and armament, building equipment, machine tools, and long lead-time components.

Columbia and Virginia-class submarines, Arleigh Burke-class (Flight III - DDG 51) destroyers and Gerald R Ford-class next-generation aircraft carriers are among the initiatives

