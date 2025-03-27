To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Newest Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyer launched and ready for fitting

27th March 2025 - 15:13 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

The newest Arleigh Burke destroyer, DDG 129. (Photo: HII)

DDG 129, which will become the USS Jeremiah Denton on commissioning, was moved to dry dock to begin its technical fitting and testing.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has launched the third of its Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers at its shipyard in Virginia.

The vessel, DDG 129, will be known as the USS Jeremiah Denton when it is commissioned, named after a former US Senator and Vietnam War veteran.

HII and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works are splitting construction of the Flight III Arleigh Burke class, ship by ship. The DDG 129 began fabrication on 7 January 2021, with its keel being laid down on 16 August 2022.

HII transferred the vessel to its dry dock on 25 March, and it will now

