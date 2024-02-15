US forces intercept second boat carrying Iranian weapon supplies for Houthi rebels
US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on 15 February the interception of a boat transporting Iran-made advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid for Houthi rebels. The operation in the Arabian Sea involved US Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr (WPC 1147).
Seized material comprised more than 200 packages of medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle components, military-grade communication and network equipment, anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies and other military supplies.
“[The Iranians’] continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international
