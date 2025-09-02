US Coast Guard awards contracts for the construction of up to 150 aids to navigation vessels
The US Coast Guard (USCG) announced on 29 August the award of two contracts worth nearly US$50 million for the acquisition of up to 150 vessels. The agreements cover the construction of up to 89 second-generation trailerable aids to navigation boats (TANB II) and up to 66 cutter boats - aids to navigation - small (CB-ATON-S).
The TANB II will replace the in-service trailerable aids to navigation boats (TANBs), which have been in operation for nearly 20 years. Introduced in 2006, the TANBs are approaching the end of their planned service lives.
The $36 million firm fixed-price, indefinite delivery, indefinite
