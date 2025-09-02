To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Coast Guard awards contracts for the construction of up to 150 aids to navigation vessels

US Coast Guard awards contracts for the construction of up to 150 aids to navigation vessels

2nd September 2025 - 09:54 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Preliminary design of the TANB II. (Image: Inventech Marine Solutions)

Agreements with Inventech Marine Solutions and North River Boats cover the acquisition of trailerable aids to navigation boats and cutter boats - aids to navigation – small.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) announced on 29 August the award of two contracts worth nearly US$50 million for the acquisition of up to 150 vessels. The agreements cover the construction of up to 89 second-generation trailerable aids to navigation boats (TANB II) and up to 66 cutter boats - aids to navigation - small (CB-ATON-S).

The TANB II will replace the in-service trailerable aids to navigation boats (TANBs), which have been in operation for nearly 20 years. Introduced in 2006, the TANBs are approaching the end of their planned service lives.

The $36 million firm fixed-price, indefinite delivery, indefinite

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us