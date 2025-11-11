To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US and UK to begin Trident II D5 Increment 8 in October 2026

11th November 2025 - 15:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

An unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extension missile launches from an Ohio-class submarine off the coast of Florida, US in September 2025. (Photo: US Navy)

Trident II D5 Increment 8 will involve improvements to the shipboard navigation subsystem for the US Ohio and Columbia and the UK Dreadnought and Vanguard submarine classes.

The US Navy (USN) and the UK Royal Navy (RN) will start the Increment 8 phase of the UGM-133 Trident II modernisation process next year. This intercontinental submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is a critical component of the strategic nuclear deterrent for both countries.

According to a notice recently published by the USN, the force plans to award a contract to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LMRMS) with a performance period starting in October 2026.

Although the USN has not disclosed details about the total value of the agreement, it has allocated nearly US$3 billion to the Trident II life extension programme

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us