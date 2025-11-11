US and UK to begin Trident II D5 Increment 8 in October 2026

The US Navy (USN) and the UK Royal Navy (RN) will start the Increment 8 phase of the UGM-133 Trident II modernisation process next year. This intercontinental submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is a critical component of the strategic nuclear deterrent for both countries.

According to a notice recently published by the USN, the force plans to award a contract to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LMRMS) with a performance period starting in October 2026.

Although the USN has not disclosed details about the total value of the agreement, it has allocated nearly US$3 billion to the Trident II life extension programme