US and UK to begin Trident II D5 Increment 8 in October 2026
The US Navy (USN) and the UK Royal Navy (RN) will start the Increment 8 phase of the UGM-133 Trident II modernisation process next year. This intercontinental submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is a critical component of the strategic nuclear deterrent for both countries.
According to a notice recently published by the USN, the force plans to award a contract to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LMRMS) with a performance period starting in October 2026.
Although the USN has not disclosed details about the total value of the agreement, it has allocated nearly US$3 billion to the Trident II life extension programme
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy starts acquisition process for uncrewed maritime systems for support missions
The USN is interested in uncrewed capabilities that can carry out explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, force protection, ISR and anti-submarine missions.
-
French Navy frigates to align with Hellenic Navy after Aster missile enhancement
The FDI frigates will have an enhanced warfare capability that matches the configuration of ships ordered by Greece.
-
US Coast Guard seeks national and foreign suppliers for light and medium icebreakers
Contracts for new light and medium cutters are expected to be awarded in mid-2026.