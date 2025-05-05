To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  US and European special operators test Icelandic AI-based solution for marine platforms

US and European special operators test Icelandic AI-based solution for marine platforms

5th May 2025 - 15:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Tampa, Florida

Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue vessel. (Photo: Hefring Marine)

Hefring Marine IMAS was designed to optimise vessels’ operation.

Special Operation Forces from the US and Europe have recently conducted demonstrations and tests with the IMAS AI-based solution for marine platforms.

Supplied by the Icelandic company Hefring Marine, the system was designed to optimise operations and identify the best speed for specific types of environments and missions.

Engineered to reduce fuel consumption and carbon footprint, the capability is also used to increase vessel lifespan, protect people and equipment, monitor vessel condition, train operators, enable crew members to correctly assess risk and reduce wave slamming impacts.

In order to provide this type of information, it uses data collected in

