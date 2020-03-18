UK shipyards prepare for COVID-19 virus

As the COVID-19 virus continues to influence businesses across Europe, naval shipbuilders are having to determine how to react to and prepare for a worsening business environment, protect employees and ensure any potential delays to programme timelines are mitigated.

For the UK, which is behind the bell curve of COVID-19 compared to Europe, the coming days and weeks will be key in minimising the effects on naval shipbuilding and maintenance programmes.

Examples include the Type 26 frigate and Astute submarine builds at the BAE Systems sites in Govan and Barrow-in-Furness respectively, maintenance and support for MCM vessels at Babcock’s Rosyth