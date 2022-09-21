Royal Navy grows Remus 100 fleet with latest arrivals

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has delivered three more Remus 100 uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the UK RN for subsea autonomous operations.

‘The new systems bring enhanced endurance and the latest generation of sensors and payloads, allowing for increased data quality and mission efficiency,’ HII claimed in a 21 September statement.

The UK MoD acquired its first pair of Remus 100s in 2002. It operates a mixed fleet of Remus 100 and Remus 600 UUVs for mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.

Cdr Rory Armstrong, mine warfare lead at RN Command Headquarters, said the arrival of the additional UUVs represents ‘an exciting evolution of our existing small autonomous underwater vehicle fleet and will make a valued contribution to the Royal Navy as a force for good both in home waters and on an expeditionary basis’.

In November 2021, the RN took delivery of a different remotely operated USV — called Apollo — from Thales UK, OCCAR and MoD Defence Equipment & Support. The USV is designed for MCM missions in place of existing crewed Hunt- and Sandown-class mine countermeasure vessels.