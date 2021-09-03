SeaGuardian traverses the North Sea

France eyes hot-weather operations for upgraded Mirage 2000Ds
Mirage 2000D RMW aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
An MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAV owned by General Atomics flew from RAF Waddington in the UK to Leeuwarden Air Base in the Netherlands on 2 September, as part of a capability demonstration programme in the two countries.
Two days of flights between the two countries showed seamless movement ‘between military and civilian airspaces’, General Atomics announced, adding that the demonstration ‘ displayed SeaGuardian's maritime surveillance capabilities in support of international allies’.
The aircraft (a maritime version of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian) subsequently returned to Waddington before it participates in the UK-led Joint Warrior exercise scheduled for 26 September to 8 October.
The series of maritime demonstrations began in August (slightly later than originally planned) and they will finish in September. The aim is to showcase the ISR, sense-and-avoid and endurance capabilities of the SeaGuardian for NATO allies.
The RNLAF has ordered four MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered to 306 Squadron at Leeuwarden later this year.
Mirage 2000D RMW aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Israeli F-16 wing production line established in the 1980s resumes work.
Kazakhstan becomes the latest country to order the A400M.
The Italian Army’s LUH will be the first recipient of Leonardo’s new Multi Aperture Infrared warning system.
The ministers of defence of Germany and France signed an agreement to create a binational squadron and a training centre in the Évreux Air Base. IOC is expected to be achieved in late 2021 with FOC to follow in 2024.
Imagine the scene: You have just been tasked for a CASEVAC mission. The objective is to extract seven troops and a casualty from the battlefield. You need to get to the extraction point quickly and leave just as fast. The enemy are closing in on the ground forces, and to add to the pressure, the weather is deteriorating.