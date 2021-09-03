SeaGuardian traverses the North Sea

MQ-9B pictured in the UK in 2018. (Photo: General Atomics)

Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.

An MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAV owned by General Atomics flew from RAF Waddington in the UK to Leeuwarden Air Base in the Netherlands on 2 September, as part of a capability demonstration programme in the two countries.

Two days of flights between the two countries showed seamless movement ‘between military and civilian airspaces’, General Atomics announced, adding that the demonstration ‘ displayed SeaGuardian's maritime surveillance capabilities in support of international allies’.

The aircraft (a maritime version of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian) subsequently returned to Waddington before it participates in the UK-led Joint Warrior exercise scheduled for 26 September to 8 October.

The series of maritime demonstrations began in August (slightly later than originally planned) and they will finish in September. The aim is to showcase the ISR, sense-and-avoid and endurance capabilities of the SeaGuardian for NATO allies.

The RNLAF has ordered four MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered to 306 Squadron at Leeuwarden later this year.