Israel Shipyards details Greek corvette offering

USN orders more incremental availability work for USS Gerald R Ford
Latest order for Huntington Ingalls follows a 2019 contract for early service life work on USN carrier Gerald R Ford.
Israel Shipyards has shed more light on its proposal to offer an extended and widened derivative of the Sa'ar S72 to meet the requirements of the Hellenic Navy.
Outlined during the Defence Exhibition Athens (DEFEA) 2021 event in Greece on 13-15 July, the Themistocles-class corvette will have a maximum speed of 30kn and a range of at least 2500nm at 15kn.
Israel Shipyards says the vessel will feature enhanced combat and weapons suites and large operational rooms. The ship is designed to have bunks for 63 personnel.
The 78.9m ship is expected to have a total load ...
