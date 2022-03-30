UK accesses FMS programme with Tomahawk request

Leonardo to equip German F126 frigates
The frigates are being built entirely in German shipyards in Kiel, Hamburg and Wolgast.
The UK is requesting $368.53 million worth of follow-on support services and related equipment for its Tomahawk naval cruise missile via the FMS programme, the US State Department announced on 29 March.
Raytheon would be the prime contractor on the deal if it is approved by Congress.
The UK RN would receive support for all elements of the Tomahawk Weapon System: the All Up Round (AUR), the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) and the Theater Mission Planning Center (TMPC).
The UK currently operates the Block IV long-range precision strike variant of Tomahawk but its new FMS request may reflect a desire to align with US recertification efforts to Block Va (which includes a multimode seeker) and Block Vb (which includes an improved warhead to penetrate hard and deeply buried targets).
Tomahawk capability is currently confined to RN submarines but the Daring-class Type 45 destroyers could (in theory) be retrofitted with a Sylver A70 Vertical Launching System that can fire the cruise missile.
Likewise, the City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates will have VLS tubes long enough to launch Tomahawk.
‘Emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’ have prompted the DoD to amend its Digital Modular Radio deal with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
Turkish shipbuilder STM has put forward designs to meet Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 and Malaysian coast guard requirements.
The proposed navy budget of $773 billion for the Department of Defense marks a $30.7 billion increase compared to enacted spending for FY 2022.
The longer the war lasts in Ukraine, the more severe the repercussions for Russian activities in Syria.
India will build new vessels designed to perform a wide range of support tasks for the country's navy.