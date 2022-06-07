UDT 2022: Forcys makes a splash
On 7 June, during the opening day of the UDT event in Rotterdam, Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis, and Wavefront announced the launch of the Forcys partnership to offer remote, autonomous, and networked capabilities for the undersea domain.
The capabilities of the partnership cover a swathe of maritime missions from asset protection, littoral strike, mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare, submarine rescue and more.
Forcys commercial director Ioseba Tena said the technology partners had a strong pedigree in the undersea domain, adding that the companies are 'bringing together the services and technologies would help address today's challenges and those of the future'.
