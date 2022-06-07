To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UDT 2022: Forcys makes a splash

7th June 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Rotterdam

RSS

Industry partners launched Forcys at UDT in Rotterdam on 7 June. (Photo: Forcys)

The Forcys industry partnership brings together established names in underwater sensors, systems, and software.

On 7 June, during the opening day of the UDT event in Rotterdam, Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis, and Wavefront announced the launch of the Forcys partnership to offer remote, autonomous, and networked capabilities for the undersea domain.

The capabilities of the partnership cover a swathe of maritime missions from asset protection, littoral strike, mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare, submarine rescue and more.

Forcys commercial director Ioseba Tena said the technology partners had a strong pedigree in the undersea domain, adding that the companies are 'bringing together the services and technologies would help address today's challenges and those of the future'.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us