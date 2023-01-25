Type 31 programme moves forward with new steel cutting
Babcock has cut steel for the second-in-class Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate during a ceremony at its Rosyth shipyard.
Steel cutting for the second ship of the programme, HMS Active, comes 16 months after the company cut steel for the first-in-class HMS Venturer.
The Type 31 programme is on schedule to deliver five frigates by 2028.
Progress on Venturer has seen both engine sets installed and work progressing towards consolidation of its hull.
The 5,700t ships form part of the replacement for the existing Duke-class Type 23 frigates alongside the City-class Type 26 frigates being built in Scotland
