Type 31 programme moves forward with new steel cutting

25th January 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of HMS Active. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Steel cutting marks the formal beginning of construction of the second Type 31 frigate, HMS Active.

Babcock has cut steel for the second-in-class Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate during a ceremony at its Rosyth shipyard.

Steel cutting for the second ship of the programme, HMS Active, comes 16 months after the company cut steel for the first-in-class HMS Venturer.

The Type 31 programme is on schedule to deliver five frigates by 2028.

Progress on Venturer has seen both engine sets installed and work progressing towards consolidation of its hull.

The 5,700t ships form part of the replacement for the existing Duke-class Type 23 frigates alongside the City-class Type 26 frigates being built in Scotland

