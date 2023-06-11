To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkish shipyard to refit Nigerian Navy’s flagship

11th June 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

The 125.6m NNS Aradu is the largest ship in the Nigerian Navy. As a multi-purpose frigate, it has anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. (Photo: Dearsan)

Turkish shipbuilder Dearsan is to refit the MEKO 360 frigate NNS Aradu and supply a 57m Tuzla patrol vessel to Nigeria.

On 6 June, Türkiye's Dearsan Shipyard signed a contract with the Nigerian Navy in Abuja to overhaul the service's flagship, the MEKO 360-class frigate NNS Aradu, and deliver a 57m Tuzla-class patrol vessel.

Before the signing ceremony, there were reports in Nigerian and Turkish media outlets that the Nigerian Navy was planning to procure an F-142 frigate from Dearsan. However, the contract does not include the purchase of the frigate, with Nigeria ordering the patrol vessel instead.

The new deal is the second collaboration of Dearsan with Nigeria. The two sides inked a contract for two OPVs on 3 October

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us