Turkish shipyard to refit Nigerian Navy’s flagship

On 6 June, Türkiye's Dearsan Shipyard signed a contract with the Nigerian Navy in Abuja to overhaul the service's flagship, the MEKO 360-class frigate NNS Aradu, and deliver a 57m Tuzla-class patrol vessel.

Before the signing ceremony, there were reports in Nigerian and Turkish media outlets that the Nigerian Navy was planning to procure an F-142 frigate from Dearsan. However, the contract does not include the purchase of the frigate, with Nigeria ordering the patrol vessel instead.

The new deal is the second collaboration of Dearsan with Nigeria. The two sides inked a contract for two OPVs on 3 October