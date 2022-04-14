Turkey begins construction of indigenous OPV

ASFAT has completed the critical design review of the indigenous Hisar-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and has started construction, the Turkish state-owned defence and aerospace company announced on 8 April.

ASFAT unveiled a heavily armed version of the OPV at IDEF 2021, and a rendering released with the announcement appears to be of the armed variant.

'As of today, the critical design phase of the offshore patrol vessels designed with high indigenous and advanced technology for Turkish Naval Forces needs has been finished, and production has commenced. Congratulations to our Navy and to our country,' a posting on ASFAT's social