Turkey begins construction of indigenous OPV

Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian Black Sea fleet flagship Moskva
Russia and Ukraine are claiming different narratives following the confirmation of damage to the Russian cruiser Moskva.
ASFAT has completed the critical design review of the indigenous Hisar-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and has started construction, the Turkish state-owned defence and aerospace company announced on 8 April.
ASFAT unveiled a heavily armed version of the OPV at IDEF 2021, and a rendering released with the announcement appears to be of the armed variant.
'As of today, the critical design phase of the offshore patrol vessels designed with high indigenous and advanced technology for Turkish Naval Forces needs has been finished, and production has commenced. Congratulations to our Navy and to our country,' a posting on ASFAT's social
The new contract continues the RN's push to develop its autonomous mine-hunting capabilities.
Brazil purchased the former HMS Ocean in February 2018 and later commissioned the ship as Atlântico in June 2018.
Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.
The commitment to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems came following a surprise visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 9 April.
The recent DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar showcased various uncrewed naval platforms developed in Turkey.