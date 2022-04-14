To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkey begins construction of indigenous OPV

14th April 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Mersin

The Hisar OPV model on display at IDEF was equipped with three different types of missile. (Photo: author)

ASFAT's design concept includes extensive armament and a sensor package that offshore patrol vessels could be equipped with to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario.

ASFAT has completed the critical design review of the indigenous Hisar-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and has started construction, the Turkish state-owned defence and aerospace company announced on 8 April.

ASFAT unveiled a heavily armed version of the OPV at IDEF 2021, and a rendering released with the announcement appears to be of the armed variant. 

'As of today, the critical design phase of the offshore patrol vessels designed with high indigenous and advanced technology for Turkish Naval Forces needs has been finished, and production has commenced. Congratulations to our Navy and to our country,' a posting on ASFAT's social

