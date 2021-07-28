Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems completes Israeli Sa’ar 6 order

UK hunts for A400M boat airdrop capability
The UK aims to create a new boat airdrop capability for its A400M fleet — it remains to be seen which branch or branches of the armed forces will adopt it.
Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has completed the delivery of two ships, the INS Atzmaut and the INS Nitzachon, to the Israeli Navy.
This delivery is the last part of a larger order of four ships that was signed in May 2015, the first two ships were delivered in November 2020 and May 2021 respectively.
Shephard Defence Insight reports the four vessels had a reported cost of $522million in 2015, the equivalent of $568million in 2020 for the construction of the ships alone.
The total cost of the acquisition of the four ships for Israel is estimated at $3billion.
The Sa’ar 6-class vessels will form the backbone of the Israeli Navy for the next 30 years. They are intended to replace the Sa’ar 5 class, offering enhanced attack capabilities.
The ships will be equipped with radar and weapon systems by the Israeli Navy after their arrival in their homeport.
The vessels have a length of 90m, a beam of 13m and a displacement (full load) of 1,900t.
It is likely that the Sa’ar 6 class will be deployed to protect Israel’s key maritime gas fields, such as its newest called Leviathan, which began domestic deliveries in 2019 and exports the month after.
After commissioning a prototypical corvette in late 2014, Taiwan has received the first of the follow-on series.
After a long-time absence, the UK is set to beef up its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
A construction programme for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces also includes technology transfer for Saudi Arabian Military Industries.
For over a hundred years submarines have lurked beneath the waves, providing a silent and current threat to surface shipping, both commercial and military. During World War I, the sinking of the RMS Lusitania by a torpedo fired from a German U-Boat showed the tactical advantages of having an underwater capability in maritime operations.
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.