IAI integrates Sa'ar 6 corvette combat suite

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed the first phase of installing MF-STAR radars on its Sa'ar 6 corvettes, paving the way for further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.

The MF-STAR radar uses an AESA. It is designed to reduce target acquisition response time and simultaneously track several different targets.

Gil Roth, head of naval radars at IAI subsidiary Elta, told Shephard: 'It [MF-STAR] provides the capability to detect and track literally all relevant surface and air targets, including all kinds of missiles that you can think of, flying at different heights and different speeds.'

