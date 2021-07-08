To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

IAI integrates Sa'ar 6 corvette combat suite

8th July 2021 - 18:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MF-STAR installed on Sa'ar 6 corvette. (Photo: Israeli Navy.)

Installation of AESA radar aboard new Israeli corvettes meets a requirement to protect valuable offshore energy installations, and heralds further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed the first phase of installing MF-STAR radars on its Sa'ar 6 corvettes, paving the way for further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.

The MF-STAR radar uses an AESA. It is designed to reduce target acquisition response time and simultaneously track several different targets.

Gil Roth, head of naval radars at IAI subsidiary Elta, told Shephard: 'It [MF-STAR] provides the capability to detect and track literally all relevant surface and air targets, including all kinds of missiles that you can think of, flying at different heights and different speeds.'

Roth added ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users