IAI integrates Sa'ar 6 corvette combat suite

Ultra contracted to study anti-submarine warfare technologies
Ultra has received six contracts to study anti-submarine warfare technologies.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed the first phase of installing MF-STAR radars on its Sa'ar 6 corvettes, paving the way for further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.
The MF-STAR radar uses an AESA. It is designed to reduce target acquisition response time and simultaneously track several different targets.
Gil Roth, head of naval radars at IAI subsidiary Elta, told Shephard: 'It [MF-STAR] provides the capability to detect and track literally all relevant surface and air targets, including all kinds of missiles that you can think of, flying at different heights and different speeds.'
Roth added ...
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.
The USN is continuing to fund the evolution of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels.
South Korea will soon be one of a select few nations able to field submarine-launched ballistic missiles.