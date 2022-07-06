Third Egyptian Gowind-class corvette completes first sea trials

Naval Group announced on 5 July that the third Egyptian Gowind-class corvette completed its first sea trials.

Built in Egypt by the Alexandria Shipyard Company, the new corvette is designed to perform the full spectrum of naval defence operations and maritime security roles.

‘This new milestone demonstrates once more the success of the transfer of technology & production and our strong industrial cooperation,’ Naval Group announced on Twitter.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Gowind is a multi-mission corvette designed for surveillance, surface and subsurface combat, protection and escort missions.

It is armed with eight Exocet MM40 and 16 MICA Vl missiles, a 76mm (or 56mm) Oto Melara gun, two remote-controlled small calibre guns, as well as torpedo launchers and 16 vertical launch cells for MBDA's MICA missile.

This variation of the Gowind family has been ordered by both Egypt, Malaysia and the UAE. Naval Group also offered this corvette design to Greece.