Middle East proves fertile market for corvettes

Indian midget submarine rises to the surface
An Indian private-sector company has come up with a design for a midget submarine.
A pair of Middle Eastern shipbuilding programmes passed important milestones in the first week of December, when Naval Group launched the first Gowind corvette for the UAE Navy and Navantia launched Saudi Arabia's final Avante 2200 corvette.
The first-in-class Gowind 2500 corvette Bani Yas, launched on 6 December at Naval Group's Lorient shipyard, will be followed by a second vessel, which is already under construction in France and is scheduled to be launched in 2022.
Gowind corvettes are already in service with the Egyptian Navy; the vessels for UAE are being provided under a turnkey agreement which will also see Naval Group train UAE Navy …
Daniel Inouye will be the 69th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the USN.
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.
Large survey ships for the Indian Navy will include underwater autonomous systems.
The future USS George M Neal is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the USN by Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.