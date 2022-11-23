To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The three boats in the running to be the Netherlands' next submarine

23rd November 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Over the next decade, the Netherlands' submarine force will drop to two boats as the country retires ageing Walrus-class vessels (HNLMS Walrus pictured) and develop a successor class. (Photo: USN)

Three European shipyards remain in contention to build four new submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The Netherlands, on 16 November, requested quotes from three shipbuilders - Saab Kockums, Naval Group and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) - furthering its plans to buy a replacement for its Walrus-class boats.

The three companies are expected to submit bids in the summer of 2023, after which the Dutch MoD will analyse the offerings and select a yard to build the new boats.

The RfQ is a significant step forward for the programme. However, post-contract award, the Netherlands expects it will take around a decade before the first two submarines enter operations.

Two of the four in-service Walrus-class boats

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us