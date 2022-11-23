The three boats in the running to be the Netherlands' next submarine
The Netherlands, on 16 November, requested quotes from three shipbuilders - Saab Kockums, Naval Group and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) - furthering its plans to buy a replacement for its Walrus-class boats.
The three companies are expected to submit bids in the summer of 2023, after which the Dutch MoD will analyse the offerings and select a yard to build the new boats.
The RfQ is a significant step forward for the programme. However, post-contract award, the Netherlands expects it will take around a decade before the first two submarines enter operations.
Two of the four in-service Walrus-class boats
