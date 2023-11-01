To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • ThayerMahan wins Office of Naval Research contract to expand capability of autonomous USV

ThayerMahan wins Office of Naval Research contract to expand capability of autonomous USV

1st November 2023 - 14:33 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Outpost USV will form the basis of development work being carried out by ThayerMahan. (Photo: ThayerMahan)

The company has proven success in undersea operations but has been pushing to improve capability and further demonstrate its systems' ability to provide surveillance.

US company ThayerMahan has been awarded $19.2 million by the US Office of Naval Research to continue with development of systems for underwater and seabed surveillance.

The contract was awarded in October under the heading ‘Autonomous Mobile Maritime Systems for Tactical Surveillance, Undersea Warfare, and Subsea and Seabed Warfare’. The description of awarded contract stated it was for the development of ‘specialised long-endurance autonomous platforms, sensors, autonomous behaviours, signal processors, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques, and improved endurance capacity’.

The company has six major products, with its main focus on Outpost, an autonomous maritime sensing system that can be deployed in

