ThayerMahan wins Office of Naval Research contract to expand capability of autonomous USV
US company ThayerMahan has been awarded $19.2 million by the US Office of Naval Research to continue with development of systems for underwater and seabed surveillance.
The contract was awarded in October under the heading ‘Autonomous Mobile Maritime Systems for Tactical Surveillance, Undersea Warfare, and Subsea and Seabed Warfare’. The description of awarded contract stated it was for the development of ‘specialised long-endurance autonomous platforms, sensors, autonomous behaviours, signal processors, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques, and improved endurance capacity’.
The company has six major products, with its main focus on Outpost, an autonomous maritime sensing system that can be deployed in
