Thales on contract to provide sonar for US Navy future frigates
Thales is on contract to build up to ten Captas-4 variable-depth sonars (VDS) for the USN's future Constellation-class (FFG-62) frigates under an agreement signed last year.
The sonar is being supplied to Fincantieri Marinette Marine under a contract with Thales' wholly owned US subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC).
In total, Thales is set to build ten Captas-4 VDS for the USN. However, so far, only two systems have been ordered.
Thales is already building the sonar for the first-in-class ship in France. The second shipset, for which a contract option has been exercised, will also be integrated in France
