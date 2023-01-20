Thales on contract to provide sonar for US Navy future frigates

Thales is on contract to build up to ten Captas-4 variable-depth sonars (VDS) for the USN's future Constellation-class (FFG-62) frigates under an agreement signed last year.

The sonar is being supplied to Fincantieri Marinette Marine under a contract with Thales' wholly owned US subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC).

In total, Thales is set to build ten Captas-4 VDS for the USN. However, so far, only two systems have been ordered.

Thales is already building the sonar for the first-in-class ship in France. The second shipset, for which a contract option has been exercised, will also be integrated in France