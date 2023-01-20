To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales on contract to provide sonar for US Navy future frigates

20th January 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Captas-4 VDS is widely deployed internationally. (Photo: Thales)

Thales' Captas-4 is a low-frequency active and passive variable-depth sonar for platforms heavier than 3,000t.﻿

Thales is on contract to build up to ten Captas-4 variable-depth sonars (VDS) for the USN's future Constellation-class (FFG-62) frigates under an agreement signed last year.

The sonar is being supplied to Fincantieri Marinette Marine under a contract with Thales' wholly owned US subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC).

In total, Thales is set to build ten Captas-4 VDS for the USN. However, so far, only two systems have been ordered.

Thales is already building the sonar for the first-in-class ship in France. The second shipset, for which a contract option has been exercised, will also be integrated in France

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

