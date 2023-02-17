Fourth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat reaches Australia’s navy
Austal Australia announced on 13 February that it had handed over the fourth 57.8m-long Evolved Cape-class patrol boat to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
Built at Austal’s Western Australian shipyard in Henderson, the aluminium-hulled vessel has been christened ADV Cape Capricorn (pennant number 317).
Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, said: ‘Austal has now delivered four Evolved Capes to the RAN since the contract was signed in May 2020, and we are launching a new vessel every three months, after around 12 months’ construction.’
This Project Sea 1445 Phase 1 shipbuilding programme will see eight boats delivered by mid-2024. Austal Australia
