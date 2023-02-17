To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Fourth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat reaches Australia’s navy

17th February 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

ADV Cape Capricorn is the Royal Australian Navy’s fourth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat. (Photo: Austal)

Deliveries of Evolved Cape patrol boats to Australia's navy have now reached the halfway stage.

Austal Australia announced on 13 February that it had handed over the fourth 57.8m-long Evolved Cape-class patrol boat to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Built at Austal’s Western Australian shipyard in Henderson, the aluminium-hulled vessel has been christened ADV Cape Capricorn (pennant number 317).

Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, said: ‘Austal has now delivered four Evolved Capes to the RAN since the contract was signed in May 2020, and we are launching a new vessel every three months, after around 12 months’ construction.’

This Project Sea 1445 Phase 1 shipbuilding programme will see eight boats delivered by mid-2024. Austal Australia

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us