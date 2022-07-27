Thales subsidiary fully acquires Advanced Acoustic Concepts

Thales Defense & Security Inc has completed its deal to acquire full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC) after buying out its joint venture partner Leonardo DRS.

With a 100% stake in AAC, TDSI will increase its footprint in the US defence market.

AAC is a technical player in the US for advanced sonar and training systems.

With over 200 employees, the company generated sales of $80 million in 2021.

Thales did not disclose the deal's financial terms when it announced the completion of the deal on 27 July.

TDSI CEO Mike Sheehan said AAC's experience in surface and airborne ASW and mine countermeasures would strengthen the company's support of the US DoD.

Sheehan added he expected AAC's success to continue under TDSI ownership.