Thales subsidiary fully acquires Advanced Acoustic Concepts
Thales Defense & Security Inc has completed its deal to acquire full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC) after buying out its joint venture partner Leonardo DRS.
With a 100% stake in AAC, TDSI will increase its footprint in the US defence market.
AAC is a technical player in the US for advanced sonar and training systems.
With over 200 employees, the company generated sales of $80 million in 2021.
Thales did not disclose the deal's financial terms when it announced the completion of the deal on 27 July.
TDSI CEO Mike Sheehan said AAC's experience in surface and airborne ASW and mine countermeasures would strengthen the company's support of the US DoD.
Sheehan added he expected AAC's success to continue under TDSI ownership.
More from Defence Notes
-
Nuclear war command-and-control to include enhanced VLF capability
Collins Aerospace will provide preliminary design analysis and solution trade studies for an updated VLF receiver for the C-130J-30 Super Hercules.
-
Farnborough 2022: Mexican aerospace bounces back after COVID-19 but military aviation procurement remains sluggish
Following a damaging period of decreased exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican aerospace industry has begun to bounce back with a particular focus on UAV procurement.
-
Ireland adopts middle course for defence spending growth with air surveillance radar a priority
The Irish government aims to increase annual defence spending by 40% to €1.5 billion by 2028 with better airspace surveillance identified as a critical requirement, although no firm procurement decisions have been made.
-
US waives CAATSA threat, hoping for quid pro quo Indian orders
The US has decided not to impose any CAATSA penalties against India, something that would have irreparably damaged the US-India defence relationship.