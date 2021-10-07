Thales Australia awarded torpedo support contract

The MU90 Light Weight Torpedo is made by a collaboration of Leonardo, Naval Group and Thales. (Photo: Thales Australia)

Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the sustainment contracted ‘reflected’ the Government’s continued support of the country’s defence industry.

The Australian Government has awarded Thales Australia a $20m contract to maintain the RAN’s MU90 Light Weight torpedo.

The company welcomed the three-year contract renewal, which will be delivered using 100% Australian industrial capability.

The MU90 Light Weight Torpedo has been in RAN service since 2013. For its entire service, Thales has held the support contract for the weapon.

Price added the award was a demonstration of the ‘Government’s commitment to building our sovereign defence capability,’

Thales says it has built a sovereign industrial capability to ensure Australia can fully support the MU90 torpedo.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the MU90 is manufactured in collaboration between Leonardo, Naval Group and Thales.

Over 1,000 of the fire-and-forget torpedoes have been manufactured, with most procured by NATO member states.