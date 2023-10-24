Thailand belays submarine deal with China, and eyes a frigate instead

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has suspended plans to procure a Yuan-class-based S26T diesel-electric submarine for THB13.5 billion (US$430 million) from China. Instead, it will divert attention to a Chinese-built frigate optimised for ASW tasks.

On 20 October, Thailand defence minister Sutin Klungsang announced the decision to use the submarine budget for a frigate instead.

‘The submarine project is not scrapped but will be shelved for a certain period,’ he said. ‘It will resume when the country is ready.’

Sutin noted that Sino-Thai strategic cooperation was too important for the sale to be scuttled completely and that purchasing a frigate was