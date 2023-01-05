Thai submarine faces indeterminate delay due to engine woes
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is facing a considerable and worrying delay for a solitary S26T diesel-electric submarine from China. The reason is the choice of propulsion unit.
Originally, China proposed to use MTU 12V 396 SE84 diesel engines to run the electric generator set in the submarine. However, Germany refused to sell the power plants because of an EU arms embargo on China.
This was confirmed last year by German military attaché Philipp Doert, who stated no export licence had been issued because it was intended for a Chinese military item. He further noted: ‘China did not ask/coordinate with
Italy inks amendment to procure third future submarine
Through the U212 NFS programme, Italy is reinvigorating its indigenous production capabilities.
Sweden looks to Saab to extend life of its minehunters
Mine warfare is a crucial capability in the region, given the vast amount of unexploded ordnance in the Baltic Sea.
First Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer embarks on first sea trials
Builder’s sea trials have seen the AN/SPY-6 radar operating at sea for the first time.
India inducts second stealth guided missile destroyer
INS Mormugao will serve in the so-called 'sword arm' of the Indian Navy.