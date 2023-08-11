Textron awarded UAS contract for Littoral Combat Ships
Textron Systems announced on 9 August that it had received a $19.5 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide its Aerosonde UAS on two Independence-class LCS and one Freedom-class LCS ship.
Wayne Prender, senior VP of Textron Systems Air Systems business told Shephard: 'The installation will begin in November 2023 with operations beginning in January 2024. Integration of the system is minimal by design, with roll-on, roll-off capability to be more easily transferred from one ship to another.'
Installation on the Littoral Combat Ships represents the smallest type of warship and third class of vessel
