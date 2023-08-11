To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Textron awarded UAS contract for Littoral Combat Ships

11th August 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The Aerosonde UAS provides mission overwatch and extended intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services with enhanced mission payloads. (NAVAIR)

The US Navy (USN) is expanding the airborne surveillance capabilities of three of its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) with the addition of new UAS capabilities.

Textron Systems announced on 9 August that it had received a $19.5 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide its Aerosonde UAS on two Independence-class LCS and one Freedom-class LCS ship.

Wayne Prender, senior VP of Textron Systems Air Systems business told Shephard: 'The installation will begin in November 2023 with operations beginning in January 2024. Integration of the system is minimal by design, with roll-on, roll-off capability to be more easily transferred from one ship to another.'

Installation on the Littoral Combat Ships represents the smallest type of warship and third class of vessel

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us