Taiwan’s navy to fortify frigates and woo Romeo

2nd September 2021 - 22:34 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

The obsolete Sea Chaparral air defence system on the Kang Ding class will finally be replaced. (Charles Au)

In the coming year, Taiwan has set aside money for new ASW helicopters and to upgrade its relatively toothless frigates.

In the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) submission for its FY2022 budget proposal to parliament this week, the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) is preparing to spend $1.072 billion to replace its Sikorsky S-70C(M)-1 and -2 Thunderhawk helicopters.

The ROCN will invest another $1.54 billion to modernise six Kang Ding-class frigates.

A package of ten MH-60R helicopters will include sonars, sensors, avionics, weapons, training and related equipment. Besides torpedoes, the new Romeos will carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, laser-guided rockets, and door-mounted M60D/M240 7.62mm or GAU-16 12.7mm weapons.

This will elevate ROCN ...

