Taiwan’s navy to fortify frigates and woo Romeo

In the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) submission for its FY2022 budget proposal to parliament this week, the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) is preparing to spend $1.072 billion to replace its Sikorsky S-70C(M)-1 and -2 Thunderhawk helicopters.

The ROCN will invest another $1.54 billion to modernise six Kang Ding-class frigates.

A package of ten MH-60R helicopters will include sonars, sensors, avionics, weapons, training and related equipment. Besides torpedoes, the new Romeos will carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, laser-guided rockets, and door-mounted M60D/M240 7.62mm or GAU-16 12.7mm weapons.

This will elevate ROCN ...