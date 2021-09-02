Taiwan’s navy to fortify frigates and woo Romeo

Communications upgrades await NZ warships
Communications upgrades are on the way for five New Zealand naval vessels.
In the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) submission for its FY2022 budget proposal to parliament this week, the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) is preparing to spend $1.072 billion to replace its Sikorsky S-70C(M)-1 and -2 Thunderhawk helicopters.
The ROCN will invest another $1.54 billion to modernise six Kang Ding-class frigates.
A package of ten MH-60R helicopters will include sonars, sensors, avionics, weapons, training and related equipment. Besides torpedoes, the new Romeos will carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, laser-guided rockets, and door-mounted M60D/M240 7.62mm or GAU-16 12.7mm weapons.
This will elevate ROCN ...
Raytheon continues design agent and engineering support for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile used by the US and Japanese navies.
Handheld navigation tool uses military-grade GPS to aid underwater search and rescue.
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.