Taiwan reveals first indigenous submarine to much fanfare

Taiwan unveiled its maiden Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS), displacing approximately 2,700t, at a formal ceremony in Kaohsiung on 28 September.

Christened Hai Kun (SS-711), its name refers to a giant mythical fish that can also fly from classical literature by Chinese philosopher Chuang-Tzu. In English, the submarine has already been dubbed the narwhal.

Construction kicked off on 24 November 2020 after a contract was signed in May 2019. Approximately 70m long and with an 8m beam, this submarine will not be commissioned until late 2024.

At the ceremony, sensitive parts of the submarine were draped in a Taiwan flag or