Sweden upgrades its Amphibious Corps’ combat boats
MilDef Integration Sweden, a subsidiary of MilDef Group, has received two orders for the upgrade of navigation systems on the Swedish Amphibious Corps’ Combat Boat 90.
Deliveries are scheduled in 2022 and 2023 and the total value of the contract is SEK15 million ($1.47 million).
The orders include design, integration and integrated logistics support of new navigation systems to around 50 Combat Boat 90s.
These represent follow-on contracts to previously completed integration work, with further orders down the line predicted by the company.
MilDef has previously delivered similar projects for the Swedish combat boat fleet and these new orders emphasise its role as an important partner to the nation’s armed forces.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Combat Boat (Stridsbåt) 90 is a class of small, rapid attack boat designed for raiding and inshore and nearshore coastal protection operations or deploying up to 20 troops and equipment.
