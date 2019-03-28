To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Submarine contracts highlight importance of forward planning

28th March 2019 - 09:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

If the fiscal focus for March 2019 in the US began with the Trump administration’s FY2020 budget request, attention as the days slide towards April has shifted to a series of contract awards that indicate the importance of two vital programmes for the US Navy and one of its key allies.

The navies in question belong to the US and UK, and the strategically important Virginia, Columbia and Dreadnought-class submarine programmes.

Given the strategic necessity of sustaining modern submarine fleets, tasked and found in action in all four corners of the globe, budgetary delays or pressures can

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us