To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • ST Engineering to supply the Republic of Singapore Navy with counter-mine systems

ST Engineering to supply the Republic of Singapore Navy with counter-mine systems

8th May 2025 - 11:37 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The RSN’s Bedok-class MCM ships are to be replaced by uncrewed systems. (Photo: MinDef)

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) will supply uncrewed naval systems and supporting command and control equipment to support counter-mine operations with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

ST Engineering has been awarded a contract from the Singapore Ministry of Defence to provide the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) with a suite of Mine Countermeasure (MCM) uncrewed systems.

The suite will comprise a fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), alongside a command and control (C2) centre which will work in tandem to detect and eliminate underwater mines.

ST Engineering will also provide a high-fidelity simulation system for operator training, allowing them to practise decision-making, refine operational techniques and execute dynamic MCM scenarios.

Designed to operate in unison, both the USV and AUV will

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us