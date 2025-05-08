ST Engineering to supply the Republic of Singapore Navy with counter-mine systems
ST Engineering has been awarded a contract from the Singapore Ministry of Defence to provide the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) with a suite of Mine Countermeasure (MCM) uncrewed systems.
The suite will comprise a fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), alongside a command and control (C2) centre which will work in tandem to detect and eliminate underwater mines.
ST Engineering will also provide a high-fidelity simulation system for operator training, allowing them to practise decision-making, refine operational techniques and execute dynamic MCM scenarios.
Designed to operate in unison, both the USV and AUV will
