ST Engineering to supply the Republic of Singapore Navy with counter-mine systems

ST Engineering has been awarded a contract from the Singapore Ministry of Defence to provide the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) with a suite of Mine Countermeasure (MCM) uncrewed systems.

The suite will comprise a fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), alongside a command and control (C2) centre which will work in tandem to detect and eliminate underwater mines.

ST Engineering will also provide a high-fidelity simulation system for operator training, allowing them to practise decision-making, refine operational techniques and execute dynamic MCM scenarios.

