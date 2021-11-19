ST Engineering nets Falaj 3 OPV subcontract

On 15 November, ST Engineering announced its Singapore-based marine business had netted a subcontract from ADSB to supply design, platform equipment and technical assistance for the construction of four Falaj 3-class OPVs.

A spokesperson for ST Engineering told Shephard that the company’s work would include ‘the basic, detail design and production design of the vessels’ and technical assistance during the construction of the first in class.

They confirmed that the equipment covered by the contract would include propulsion systems, external and internal communications, navigation, ventilation and firefighting systems.

ST Engineering Marine president Ng Sing Chan said: ‘We are honoured to …