ST Engineering Marine expands capacity, seeks regional partners for growth
ST Engineering Marine is seeking additional partnerships to broaden its portfolio and expand shipbuilding capacity across the region. It comes as the Singaporean naval prime continues to enhance its local capabilities and footprint, including the development of a new yard capable of constructing vessels up to 240m in length.
Speaking to Shephard at the launch of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV), ST Engineering Marine president Tan Leong Peng said the company is exploring opportunities in Asia, the Middle East and Europe—particularly in the Baltics, whose littoral environment mirrors that of Singapore.
The company is already partnering
