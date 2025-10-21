Singapore christens first Victory-class multi-role combat vessel
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has christened and launched the first 8,000t Victory-class Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV), which it describes as a first-of-its-kind mothership optimised for uncrewed systems.
Built by ST Engineering, the 150m-long, 21m-wide vessel is the largest warship ever constructed for the RSN, surpassing the Endurance-class landing ship tank in size. A total of six destroyer-sized vessels will replace the navy’s existing six missile corvettes that share the same namesakes — Victory, Valour, Vigilance, Valiant, Vigour and Vengeance.
Lt Col Auyong Kok Phai, deputy director (MRCV project) at the RSN Shipbuilding Group,
