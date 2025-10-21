To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore christens first Victory-class multi-role combat vessel

21st October 2025 - 14:32 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The Victory-class was launched at ST Engineering Benoi yard. (Photo: author)

The new mothership’s modular design ensures it meets the navy’s needs for future situations in both war and peace.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has christened and launched the first 8,000t Victory-class Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV), which it describes as a first-of-its-kind mothership optimised for uncrewed systems.

Built by ST Engineering, the 150m-long, 21m-wide vessel is the largest warship ever constructed for the RSN, surpassing the Endurance-class landing ship tank in size. A total of six destroyer-sized vessels will replace the navy’s existing six missile corvettes that share the same namesakes — Victory, Valour, Vigilance, Valiant, Vigour and Vengeance.

Lt Col Auyong Kok Phai, deputy director (MRCV project) at the RSN Shipbuilding Group,

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, primarily covering land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

