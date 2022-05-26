Tiger Shark torpedo ready for production in South Korea
On 17 May, South Korea’s Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) announced that series production of the Tiger Shark heavyweight torpedo is ready to commence.
The programme is also known as the Heavyweight Torpedo II. The wire-guided Tiger Shark that is fired from 553mm submarine torpedo tubes will be manufactured by LIG Nex1.
Tiger Shark completed firing trials from a KS-II submarine on 16 March, and from a KS-III submarine in May. Each batch of tests comprised two firings, with the final one occurring at a range in the East Sea on 9 May.
Jang Bong-gi, Head of the DTaQ
More from Naval Warfare
-
Austal launches future USS Augusta
Sea trials of the latest Independence-variant LCS are scheduled for late 2022, even as the USN proposes to confine the vessels to mine countermeasure missions.
-
OSI to provide German K130 Batch Corvettes with integrated navigation systems
The contract includes upgrades for the navigation systems, radars, WECDIS and various land-based assets.
-
Royal Navy decommissions two more Trafalgar-class submarines
The UK RN officially decommissioned the Trafalgar-class submarines HMS Trenchant and HMS Talent at Devonport Naval Base on 20 May, leaving HMS Triumph as the …