Tiger Shark torpedo ready for production in South Korea

On 17 May, South Korea’s Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) announced that series production of the Tiger Shark heavyweight torpedo is ready to commence.

The programme is also known as the Heavyweight Torpedo II. The wire-guided Tiger Shark that is fired from 553mm submarine torpedo tubes will be manufactured by LIG Nex1.

Tiger Shark completed firing trials from a KS-II submarine on 16 March, and from a KS-III submarine in May. Each batch of tests comprised two firings, with the final one occurring at a range in the East Sea on 9 May.

Jang Bong-gi, Head of the DTaQ