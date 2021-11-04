To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea selects its future CIWS maker

4th November 2021 - 03:17 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

LIG Nex1 will develop and manufacture the future CIWS for South Korea’s navy, with this image showing a concept design. (LIG Nex1)

A South Korean firm has emerged triumphant in a two-horse race to develop a new close-in weapon system for the South Korean navy.

The Republic of Korea Navy’s (ROKN) future close-in weapon system (CIWS) will be manufactured by LIG Nex1, with the programme to formally commence this month after a contract is awarded.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announcement on 29 October, the CIWS should be completed by the end of 2027.

Shephard previously reported LIG Nex1’s claim to have scored better in preliminary proposal evaluations than its competitor Hanwha Systems for this CIWS-II programme. Indeed, it was declared the preferred bidder in July.

The LIG Nex1 design incorporates an AESA radar, using technology employed on the radar of the …

