South Korea selects its future CIWS maker

Rohde & Schwarz supports Gulf navy corvettes
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The Republic of Korea Navy’s (ROKN) future close-in weapon system (CIWS) will be manufactured by LIG Nex1, with the programme to formally commence this month after a contract is awarded.
According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announcement on 29 October, the CIWS should be completed by the end of 2027.
Shephard previously reported LIG Nex1’s claim to have scored better in preliminary proposal evaluations than its competitor Hanwha Systems for this CIWS-II programme. Indeed, it was declared the preferred bidder in July.
The LIG Nex1 design incorporates an AESA radar, using technology employed on the radar of the …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
Completion of builder’s trials for new LPD paves the way for acceptance trials by the end of 2021.
Drawing on the experience gained in the small- and medium-calibre sector and with an eye on technological evolution, Leonardo has developed the LIONFISH® family. Watch the video now.