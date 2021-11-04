South Korea selects its future CIWS maker

The Republic of Korea Navy’s (ROKN) future close-in weapon system (CIWS) will be manufactured by LIG Nex1, with the programme to formally commence this month after a contract is awarded.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announcement on 29 October, the CIWS should be completed by the end of 2027.

Shephard previously reported LIG Nex1’s claim to have scored better in preliminary proposal evaluations than its competitor Hanwha Systems for this CIWS-II programme. Indeed, it was declared the preferred bidder in July.

The LIG Nex1 design incorporates an AESA radar, using technology employed on the radar of the …