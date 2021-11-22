To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea receives first enhanced minesweeper

22nd November 2021 - 21:19 GMT | by Gabriel Dominguez in London

ROKS Namhae was formally handed over to South Korea’s navy on 19 November. (DAPA)

South Korea is building three additional minesweepers, with the first recently handed over to the navy.

As part of efforts to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities, especially around major ports, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has received the first of a second batch of three Yangyang-class minesweepers ordered by Seoul in November 2010.

Named Namhae (MSH 575), the 59.4 m-long vessel was handed over by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on 19 November and is expected to enter operational service following a three-month evaluation period.

Built by Kangnam Corporation in Busan, Namhae was launched in April 2020 – more than 15 years after the last minesweeper of the first batch was commissioned.

The two …



