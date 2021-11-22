South Korea receives first enhanced minesweeper

First French air defence FREMM ready for operations
Alsace is one of two air defence versions of the FREMM frigate for France.
As part of efforts to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities, especially around major ports, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has received the first of a second batch of three Yangyang-class minesweepers ordered by Seoul in November 2010.
Named Namhae (MSH 575), the 59.4 m-long vessel was handed over by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on 19 November and is expected to enter operational service following a three-month evaluation period.
Built by Kangnam Corporation in Busan, Namhae was launched in April 2020 – more than 15 years after the last minesweeper of the first batch was commissioned.
The two …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Alsace is one of two air defence versions of the FREMM frigate for France.
It is hoped hybrid powertrain solutions could cut the emissions of RN and RFA vessels by 20-40% by 2030.
The Australian Department of Defence said a new agreement only allows for sharing naval nuclear propulsion information and not the transfer of equipment.
Four ships are being built for the UAE Navy by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).
Navies around the world are increasingly looking at autonomous systems for the mine countermeasures (MCM) mission.
An €80 million multirole vessel contract for Fincantieri includes an option to provide two more units.