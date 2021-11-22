South Korea receives first enhanced minesweeper

As part of efforts to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities, especially around major ports, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has received the first of a second batch of three Yangyang-class minesweepers ordered by Seoul in November 2010.

Named Namhae (MSH 575), the 59.4 m-long vessel was handed over by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on 19 November and is expected to enter operational service following a three-month evaluation period.

Built by Kangnam Corporation in Busan, Namhae was launched in April 2020 – more than 15 years after the last minesweeper of the first batch was commissioned.

The two …