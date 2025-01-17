South Korea receives first Batch-III frigate and issues contracts for other vessels

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) formally handed over the first-of-class ROKS Chungnam, an FFX Batch-III frigate, in a ceremony in Ulsan on 18 December 2024.

The same day, Hanwha Ocean announced receipt of a contract for the first pair of follow-on Batch-IV frigates.

HD HHI signed the Batch-III detailed design and construction contract with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in March 2020. This lead ship for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) was launched in December 2022 and, measuring 129m long and with a 30kt top speed, the class features an integrated sensor mast with a four-sided