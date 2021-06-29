To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

South Korea inducts second LPH for amphibious lift

29th June 2021 - 03:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korea’s navy has commissioned its second LPH into service, christened ROKS Marado. (ROKN)

The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.

Even as the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) eyes a future light aircraft carrier under its nascent CVX programme, the country has commissioned a second large flat-top vessel into the navy.

A ceremony for this Dokdo-class LPH, which Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction built in Busan, took place on 28 June. Commissioned ROKS Marado (pennant number 6112), the vessel has a full-load displacement of 19,000t, and it is 199.4m long.

After a contract was awarded in December 2014, Marado was launched on 14 May 2018. Even though sea trials commenced in 2019, the ship's completion was delayed ...

