South Korea inducts second LPH for amphibious lift

Even as the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) eyes a future light aircraft carrier under its nascent CVX programme, the country has commissioned a second large flat-top vessel into the navy.

A ceremony for this Dokdo-class LPH, which Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction built in Busan, took place on 28 June. Commissioned ROKS Marado (pennant number 6112), the vessel has a full-load displacement of 19,000t, and it is 199.4m long.

After a contract was awarded in December 2014, Marado was launched on 14 May 2018. Even though sea trials commenced in 2019, the ship's completion was delayed ...