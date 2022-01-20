To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea awards warship contracts and readies SAM for production

20th January 2022 - 03:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

An artist’s rendering of the upcoming FFX Batch III class of frigate destined for the ROK Navy. (HHI)

South Korea is a hotbed of naval activity - with frigates, destroyers, submarines and new SAMs all under construction.

South Korea has an active naval shipbuilding programme, and one of the latest recipients of a contract is SamKang M&T for a 3,500t FFX Batch III frigate.

Samkang M&T is South Korea’s leading ship repairer that took over the shipyard of bankrupt STX Offshore & Shipbuilding in 2017. The company announced on 4 January that it had won this KRW33.5 billion ($30.2 million) frigate contract from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Moo Seok Song, chairman of the company, said: ‘Samkang has acquired sufficient technology for naval ships since we constructed ten patrol ships for the Korea Coast Guard.’

