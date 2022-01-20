South Korea awards warship contracts and readies SAM for production

South Korea has an active naval shipbuilding programme, and one of the latest recipients of a contract is SamKang M&T for a 3,500t FFX Batch III frigate.

Samkang M&T is South Korea’s leading ship repairer that took over the shipyard of bankrupt STX Offshore & Shipbuilding in 2017. The company announced on 4 January that it had won this KRW33.5 billion ($30.2 million) frigate contract from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Moo Seok Song, chairman of the company, said: ‘Samkang has acquired sufficient technology for naval ships since we constructed ten patrol ships for the Korea Coast Guard.’

This