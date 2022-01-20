South Korea awards warship contracts and readies SAM for production

USN turns to Booz Allen Hamilton for LCS support services
Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.
South Korea has an active naval shipbuilding programme, and one of the latest recipients of a contract is SamKang M&T for a 3,500t FFX Batch III frigate.
Samkang M&T is South Korea’s leading ship repairer that took over the shipyard of bankrupt STX Offshore & Shipbuilding in 2017. The company announced on 4 January that it had won this KRW33.5 billion ($30.2 million) frigate contract from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Moo Seok Song, chairman of the company, said: ‘Samkang has acquired sufficient technology for naval ships since we constructed ten patrol ships for the Korea Coast Guard.’
A new anti-submarine missile has been approved to enter service with the Russian Navy.
With the high-profile FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon this year, Qatar wants to enhance maritime security with new OPVs and other high-end warships.
The Indonesian Navy has a diverse fleet of vessels, and two more interesting locally built types have just been added to the fleet.
The Philippines becomes the first customer for the BrahMos missile, which India has been diligently marketing for years.
The German-Norwegian Type 212CD programme marks the first time that OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic masts will be installed in tandem.