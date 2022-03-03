Singapore’s Formidables to undergo midlife upgrade

The Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) six Formidable-class frigates will undergo a major midlife upgrade after 15 years in service.

Singapore’s MINDEF said the programme would be carried out in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories. Its scope includes upgrading the CMS, which would be enhanced with the latest technologies such as AI.

The frigates’ weapons and communication systems will be upgraded too to increase the ship’s lethality and networking capacity with the entire Singapore Armed Forces.

While MINDEF did not specify details of the weapon enhancements, the CMS upgrade and timely introduction