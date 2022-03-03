To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore’s Formidables to undergo midlife upgrade

3rd March 2022 - 01:32 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

All six of Singapore’s Formidable-class frigates will undergo a midlife upgrade. (Gordon Arthur)

With the oldest ship now 15 years old, Singapore's frigates are due for an extensive upgrade to be conducted by ST Engineering.

The Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) six Formidable-class frigates will undergo a major midlife upgrade after 15 years in service.

Singapore’s MINDEF said the programme would be carried out in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories. Its scope includes upgrading the CMS, which would be enhanced with the latest technologies such as AI.

The frigates’ weapons and communication systems will be upgraded too to increase the ship’s lethality and networking capacity with the entire Singapore Armed Forces.

While MINDEF did not specify details of the weapon enhancements, the CMS upgrade and timely introduction

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us